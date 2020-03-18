Ccore One Day Volume Reaches $6.00 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Ccore token can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox. During the last week, Ccore has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. Ccore has a market cap of $9,572.98 and $6.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019599 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.24 or 0.02210777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00194714 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00037349 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000192 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00035358 BTC.

Ccore was first traded on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io.

Ccore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

