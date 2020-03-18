CCUniverse Trading Down 17.6% This Week (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. In the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $16,397.01 and $2,472.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CCUniverse token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 47% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00008980 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000033 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 54% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000229 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000078 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse is a token. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,837,570 tokens. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org.

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

