CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.27 Billion

Analysts forecast that CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) will announce $4.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CDW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.31 billion. CDW reported sales of $3.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year sales of $19.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.87 billion to $19.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.95 billion to $20.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CDW.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.13.

In other CDW news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $187,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,880.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,428 in the last ninety days. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of CDW by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 33.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CDW by 76.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $731,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of CDW by 6.0% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW stock opened at $87.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.90. CDW has a 12 month low of $84.36 and a 12 month high of $146.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDW (CDW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.