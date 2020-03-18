Cello Health PLC (LON:CLL) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.95 Per Share

Cello Health PLC (LON:CLL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.95 ($0.04) per share on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Cello Health’s previous dividend of $1.15. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON CLL traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.09) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 103.50 ($1.36). 62,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,452. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 135.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 131.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.58 million and a P/E ratio of 16.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. Cello Health has a fifty-two week low of GBX 111 ($1.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150 ($1.97).

CLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cello Health in a research note on Wednesday. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Cello Health in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Cello Health Company Profile

Cello Health plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing services in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cello Health and Cello Signal. The Cello Health segment offers market research, consulting, and communications services principally to the pharmaceutical and healthcare clients.

