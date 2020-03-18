Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.86.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from $12.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $16.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of CVE opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

