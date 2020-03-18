Centaur Media Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:CAU)

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:CAU traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 20 ($0.26). 132,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,600. Centaur Media has a 1 year low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 59 ($0.78). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 38.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 36.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 million and a P/E ratio of -3.28.

Centaur Media Company Profile

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, events, and marketing solutions to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Marketing, Financial Services, and Professional. The Marketing segment offers marketing and creative professions, which comprise Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Celebrity Intelligence, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Design Week, MarketMakers, Creative Review, Oystercatchers, and Centaurs.

