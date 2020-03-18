Centennial Resource Development’s (CDEV) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of CDEV traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,286,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,992,251. The company has a market capitalization of $92.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Shapiro acquired 50,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 146,002 shares in the company, valued at $280,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 15,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 708,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,021.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

