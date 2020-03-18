Centrality Trading 41.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Centrality has a total market cap of $37.93 million and $134,816.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Centrality has traded 41.1% lower against the dollar. One Centrality token can now be purchased for about $0.0450 or 0.00000874 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, UEX and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00019224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.00 or 0.02211815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00193945 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00039474 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000191 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00035489 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 842,521,184 tokens. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai.

Buying and Selling Centrality

Centrality can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and UEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

