CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock Position Lessened by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,230 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CF shares. Bank of America raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on CF Industries from to in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

CF traded down $2.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,027,309. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

