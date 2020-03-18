Cfra Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Cfra in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $37.00. Cfra’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

Shares of SPB traded down $14.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,923. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.34. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.21 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeremy W. Smeltser bought 8,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.17 per share, with a total value of $499,711.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,182 shares in the company, valued at $492,310.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Maura bought 16,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.84 per share, for a total transaction of $999,866.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,857 shares in the company, valued at $23,209,362.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 11,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

