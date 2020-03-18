Cfra Trims Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Target Price to $51.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Cfra from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Cfra’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded down $4.70 on Wednesday, hitting $33.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,501. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $35.34 and a 12 month high of $58.22. The company has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 18.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 770.7% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 83,693 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 225,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,346,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth $727,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 350,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,130,000 after buying an additional 157,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,573,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. 48.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.