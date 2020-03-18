Cfra Upgrades Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to “Hold”

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cfra to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSLA. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $556.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.36.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $68.98 on Tuesday, hitting $361.22. 23,526,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,168,285. The company has a 50 day moving average of $721.67 and a 200 day moving average of $432.99. The stock has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Tesla has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total value of $68,869,732.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total value of $3,567,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,723.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,386 shares of company stock valued at $75,239,780. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 199 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,469 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

