CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,870,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,028 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.70% of CGI worth $156,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in CGI by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CGI in the third quarter worth approximately $673,000. National Pension Service grew its position in CGI by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 348,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,462,000 after buying an additional 17,854 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in CGI by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 595,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,125,000 after purchasing an additional 44,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIB opened at $53.37 on Wednesday. CGI Inc has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $87.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.10.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. CGI’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CGI Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.14.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

