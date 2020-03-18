Chainlink Price Reaches $1.84 (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Chainlink token can now be bought for approximately $1.84 or 0.00035443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Mercatox, OKEx and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, Chainlink has traded down 51.4% against the US dollar. Chainlink has a market cap of $643.15 million and approximately $304.64 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chainlink alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018960 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.05 or 0.02219038 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00193106 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00039304 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000681 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00104883 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Coinbase, COSS, IDEX, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, Gate.io, Mercatox, Binance and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.