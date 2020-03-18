ChainX (PCX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $258,683.00

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last seven days, ChainX has traded 40.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChainX has a market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $258,683.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00011480 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and BigONE.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ChainX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.48 or 0.02259557 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00192879 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00039455 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00036215 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 4,242,250 coins. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ChainX

ChainX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.