Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 197,279 Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 197,279 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.26% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 17,674 shares during the period. 48.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEPS opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $4.45. The company has a market cap of $186.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 66.89% and a negative return on equity of 44.07%. The firm had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on UEPS. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

