Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,180 Shares of Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Eidos Therapeutics worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Eidos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,989,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 923,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,200,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Eidos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,624,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Eidos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $803,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Eidos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $678,000. 31.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EIDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Eidos Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

EIDX stock opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.53. Eidos Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $66.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 18.78 and a current ratio of 18.78.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Eidos Therapeutics Inc will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

