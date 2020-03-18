Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 45,245 Shares of Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,245 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Akcea Therapeutics worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKCA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Akcea Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $949,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after acquiring an additional 47,729 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Akcea Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

AKCA stock opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.29. Akcea Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $32.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average is $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.83 and a quick ratio of 11.62.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $277.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.94 million. Akcea Therapeutics had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2620.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akcea Therapeutics Inc will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akcea Therapeutics Profile

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Akcea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akcea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.