Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 18,456 Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 75.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,456 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Cortexyme worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the 4th quarter valued at $622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of Cortexyme stock opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $73.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.69.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

