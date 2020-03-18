Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 73,525 Shares of Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,525 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Overstock.com worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 58.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Overstock.com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.23.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.39). Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 63.28% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

OSTK has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.