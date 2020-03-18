Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.14% of SpringWorks Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

SWTX opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $43.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.16.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWTX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

