Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 955,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,852 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.64% of YRC Worldwide worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the third quarter worth $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the first quarter worth $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 49.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. YRC Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

YRCW opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.93. YRC Worldwide Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that YRC Worldwide Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

