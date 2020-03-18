Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,490 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Axonics Modulation Technologies worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 16.29, a current ratio of 17.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.08.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 578.40% and a negative return on equity of 61.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1913.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Andera Partners sold 164,739 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $5,190,925.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 4,147 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $153,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at $469,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,103 shares of company stock worth $14,231,918 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

