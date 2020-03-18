Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 209,470 Shares of Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 564,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,470 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.57% of Viewray worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viewray by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,549,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after buying an additional 827,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Viewray by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,425,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 66,124 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of Viewray by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 114,566 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Viewray by 236.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 623,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 438,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of Viewray by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 533,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 193,750 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BTIG Research lowered Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on Viewray from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

Shares of VRAY stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. Viewray Inc has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. Viewray had a negative net margin of 136.93% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viewray Inc will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

