Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 122,284 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,284 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of Meridian Bioscience worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIVO. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 424.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 114,156 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Mcilwraith acquired 5,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $36,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,184.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Kenny acquired 30,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $173,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,512.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 48,550 shares of company stock valued at $314,166 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIVO stock opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $17.71. The company has a market capitalization of $274.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.53.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $47.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.71 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

