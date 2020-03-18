Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,838 Shares of Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Forty Seven worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSV. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in Forty Seven by 595.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,627,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Forty Seven by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 426,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,809,000 after purchasing an additional 113,449 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Forty Seven in the 4th quarter worth $2,555,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Forty Seven by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Forty Seven in the 4th quarter worth $1,538,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Forty Seven news, Director Irving Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $1,326,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,109,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,080,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,960,933.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,905 shares of company stock valued at $21,995,692 in the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FTSV stock opened at $91.94 on Wednesday. Forty Seven Inc has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -37.99 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.15.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Forty Seven from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $95.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho cut Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forty Seven from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

Forty Seven Profile

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

