Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,806 Shares of Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,806 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of Dynex Capital worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 313.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 12,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DX opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.48. The company has a market cap of $275.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.65. Dynex Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Dynex Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 91.69%. The business had revenue of $16.20 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Dynex Capital Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.96%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.68.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

