Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Cut to Hold at Evercore ISI

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) was downgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

NASDAQ GTLS traded down $8.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.58. 1,230,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,132. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $95.66.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,100,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,267,000 after acquiring an additional 132,642 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,036,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,965,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 284.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 863,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,270,000 after acquiring an additional 638,902 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 637,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,018,000 after acquiring an additional 24,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,957,000 after acquiring an additional 377,940 shares in the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.