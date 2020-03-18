ChatCoin (CHAT) Market Capitalization Achieves $625,390.56

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 36.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, ZB.COM, Huobi and EXX. ChatCoin has a market cap of $625,390.56 and $289,060.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00033087 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00111980 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000814 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,131.73 or 1.00214940 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00073893 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000694 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000183 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000384 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co.

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Coinnest, LBank, Huobi, ZB.COM, Binance, HitBTC, BigONE and EXX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

