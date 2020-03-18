Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) PT Lowered to $42.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.34% from the stock’s previous close.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, First Analysis raised shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chegg has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.92.

NYSE CHGG traded down $3.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.30. 28,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a current ratio of 11.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.97. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. Chegg has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $48.22.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.05 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, General Counsel Dave Jr. Borders sold 6,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $255,162.81. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 292,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,205,085.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $5,754,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 694,248 shares of company stock worth $28,190,654. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,309,211,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Chegg by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,494,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,087 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Chegg by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,581,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,656,000 after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chegg by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,365,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Chegg by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,365,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,038 shares during the last quarter.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

