Cheviot Value Management LLC Has $15.05 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cheviot Value Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,401 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 5.8% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.26.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $146.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,030.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.70. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $115.52 and a 12 month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

