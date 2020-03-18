Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,877,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 48,247 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Chevron worth $226,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,755,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,702 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 11,524.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,127 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 251.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,703,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,800 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,599,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,821 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $112,240,000. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.44.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded down $8.38 on Wednesday, reaching $62.31. The stock had a trading volume of 858,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,360,418. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.49 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $130.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

