Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Given New $38.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chewy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Chewy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

NYSE CHWY traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.58. 2,580,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,780,126. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average is $27.46. Chewy has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $41.34.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 300,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $8,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,563,766.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 3,850,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $110,687,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,225,000 shares of company stock valued at $121,734,250 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

