Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.11.

CHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.40 to $2.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 134,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,963. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.52 million, a P/E ratio of -12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.23.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $527.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Chico’s FAS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.71%. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,800.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,925,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,004,000 after acquiring an additional 509,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,742,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,069,000 after acquiring an additional 42,478 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,976,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 986,208 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at $6,803,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 50,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.