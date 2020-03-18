Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 82.62% from the company’s previous close.

PLCE has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $79.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut shares of Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.81.

Get Childrens Place alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE traded down $6.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.69. 173,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.64 and its 200 day moving average is $69.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.75. Childrens Place has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $116.84.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.69 million. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Childrens Place will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Childrens Place during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,711,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Childrens Place during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,784,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Childrens Place by 1,145.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after buying an additional 149,690 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Childrens Place by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 745,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,607,000 after buying an additional 146,229 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Childrens Place by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 224,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,051,000 after buying an additional 140,965 shares during the period.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.