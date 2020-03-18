Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price target reduced by analysts at B. Riley from $59.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PLCE. ValuEngine cut Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Childrens Place from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Childrens Place from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut Childrens Place from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.81.

PLCE traded down $6.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.69. The company had a trading volume of 173,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,433. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.68. The company has a market cap of $431.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.75. Childrens Place has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $116.84.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Childrens Place will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Childrens Place during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,784,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Childrens Place by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,340,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Childrens Place by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 224,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after buying an additional 140,965 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Childrens Place by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 28,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Childrens Place during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

