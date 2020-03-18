Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $80.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 97.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Childrens Place to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush cut shares of Childrens Place from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson cut shares of Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Childrens Place has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.56.

PLCE stock opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.75. Childrens Place has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $116.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Childrens Place will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Childrens Place in the fourth quarter valued at $15,711,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Childrens Place in the fourth quarter valued at $9,784,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Childrens Place by 1,145.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after acquiring an additional 149,690 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Childrens Place by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 745,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,607,000 after acquiring an additional 146,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Childrens Place by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 224,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after acquiring an additional 140,965 shares in the last quarter.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

