Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Deutsche Bank

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $79.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 119.14% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut Childrens Place from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson cut Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut Childrens Place from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Childrens Place has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.81.

NASDAQ:PLCE traded down $6.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.69. 173,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,433. The company has a market cap of $431.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.68. Childrens Place has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $116.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.69 million. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Childrens Place will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Childrens Place by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Childrens Place by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Childrens Place by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Childrens Place by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Childrens Place by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

