Chiliz Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.24 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, Chiliz has traded 47.7% lower against the dollar. One Chiliz token can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and Binance DEX. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $24.24 million and $2.39 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.19 or 0.02287467 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00195402 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00039592 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00036421 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000191 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,567,138,626 tokens. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chiliz Token Trading

Chiliz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

