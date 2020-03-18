China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Announces Earnings Results

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 million. China Distance Education had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 16.86%. China Distance Education updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NYSE:DL traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.50. 1,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,639. The company has a market cap of $240.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13. China Distance Education has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $11.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised China Distance Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Distance Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th.

China Distance Education Company Profile

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online education in China, which focuses on professional education. The company offers online courses through its websites, which are designed to help course participants obtain and maintain the skills, licenses and certifications necessary to pursue careers and professions in China.

