China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of China Overseas Land & Investment stock remained flat at $$2.66 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 74,601 shares.

China Overseas Land & Investment Company Profile

