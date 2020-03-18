Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of C$15.25. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.25 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a report on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.25 to C$15.75 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.97.

Shares of TSE:CHP.UN traded down C$0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$12.00. 1,192,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.11. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1 year low of C$11.08 and a 1 year high of C$15.14.

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

