Chris Taylor Purchases 9,715 Shares of Vertu Motors Plc (LON:VTU) Stock

Vertu Motors Plc (LON:VTU) insider Chris Taylor bought 9,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £1,943 ($2,555.91).

Shares of Vertu Motors stock traded down GBX 0.51 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 18.64 ($0.25). 449,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,000. The stock has a market cap of $68.81 million and a P/E ratio of 3.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 36.04. Vertu Motors Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 23.20 ($0.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 43.33 ($0.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.10, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Get Vertu Motors alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on Vertu Motors from GBX 52 ($0.68) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Vertu Motors Company Profile

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised motor dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors and Macklin Motors brand names.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Vertu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.