ChronoCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $10.52 Million (CRN)

ChronoCoin (CURRENCY:CRN) traded 35.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. ChronoCoin has a market cap of $10.52 million and approximately $300,422.00 worth of ChronoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChronoCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ChronoCoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ChronoCoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00086321 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 114.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ChronoCoin Profile

ChronoCoin (CRN) is a token. ChronoCoin’s total supply is 5,680,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,203,953,119 tokens. ChronoCoin’s official website is timeinnovation.io.

Buying and Selling ChronoCoin

ChronoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChronoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChronoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChronoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChronoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChronoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.