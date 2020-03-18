Chronologic Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $197.00 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Chronologic token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00002288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Chronologic has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $115,432.77 and approximately $197.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.19 or 0.02287467 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00195402 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00039592 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00036421 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000191 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,230,975 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,400 tokens. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH.

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

