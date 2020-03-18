Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.43.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.34. 100,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,991. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.24. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.15.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 38.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

