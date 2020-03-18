CIBC Lowers Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) to Underperform

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) was downgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$22.00. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 79.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IPL. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Inter Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$22.20.

Shares of IPL stock traded down C$2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.12. 3,460,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690,846. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$19.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78. Inter Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$6.26 and a 52-week high of C$25.42. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 4.68.

Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

