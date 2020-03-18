CIBC Lowers Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$23.50

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$23.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 114.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KEY. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Keyera from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.45.

TSE:KEY traded down C$3.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,706,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,841. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 5.30. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$10.72 and a twelve month high of C$36.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.97.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

