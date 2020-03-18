Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $10,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,969 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $725,731.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,414,391.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,374 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,397 shares of company stock worth $14,922,093 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $20.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.69. The company had a trading volume of 281,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,114. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.73. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $141.95 and a 1-year high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cigna from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.15.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

