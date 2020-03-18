CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,801 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.19% of CIT Group worth $8,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CIT Group alerts:

CIT stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.57. CIT Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $54.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.80 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

In other CIT Group news, Director Alan L. Frank bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.52 per share, for a total transaction of $30,272.00. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett acquired 4,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.57 per share, with a total value of $158,280.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 78,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,161.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut CIT Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CIT Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CIT Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CIT Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.